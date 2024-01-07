Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Lessened by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

