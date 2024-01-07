Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,053 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Intel stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

