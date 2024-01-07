Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 30.2% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 312,442 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,524,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

