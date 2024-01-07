Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Intelligent Highway Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,500,000 shares trading hands.
Intelligent Highway Solutions Trading Up ∞
About Intelligent Highway Solutions
Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Highway Solutions
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Highway Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Highway Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.