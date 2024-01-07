Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

