Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.