Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

