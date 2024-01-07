Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $274,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JQUA stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

