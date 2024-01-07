Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

