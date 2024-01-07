Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,270 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,528,000 after buying an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,791,000 after buying an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

