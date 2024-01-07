Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 1.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

