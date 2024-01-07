Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XT opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

