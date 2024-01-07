Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,246 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

