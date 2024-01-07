Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of VFQY opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

