Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 807 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

