InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,048.75 Average PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,048.75 ($77.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($91.68) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.77) to GBX 6,000 ($76.40) in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 7,088 ($90.26) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,988 ($63.52) and a one year high of GBX 7,214 ($91.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,531.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,480.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,052.56.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

