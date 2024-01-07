International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
International Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
