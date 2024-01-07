International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

