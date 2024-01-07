International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $159.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

