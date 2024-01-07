Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $122,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $356,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $589.02. 838,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.66. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

