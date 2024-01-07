Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

