Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $322.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

