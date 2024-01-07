Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,607. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

