Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 516,423 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 448,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Friday. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

