Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

