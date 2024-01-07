Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

