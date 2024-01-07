Invesco LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $419.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.62. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.55 and a twelve month high of $461.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

