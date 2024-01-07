Invesco LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

