Invesco LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

