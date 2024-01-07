Invesco LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,215 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

