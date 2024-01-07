Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 149,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.71. 8,375,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,252. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

