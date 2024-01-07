Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $29.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

