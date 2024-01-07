Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

