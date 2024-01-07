Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

