Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Position Lifted by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRP opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

