InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

