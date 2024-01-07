IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in IQVIA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

IQV opened at $220.52 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

