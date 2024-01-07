Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,331 shares of company stock worth $2,460,082. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

