iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

