iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,764. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

