iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $48,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

