iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

