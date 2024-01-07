iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
