iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.