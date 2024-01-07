iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 254,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

