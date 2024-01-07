iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 145,807 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.38. 120,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

