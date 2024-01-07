iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 560,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,610. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

