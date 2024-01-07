iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 531,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,755. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

