iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 133.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,811.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 219,264 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,167. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

