iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,480,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $100.08. 3,524,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,667. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

