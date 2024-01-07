iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

