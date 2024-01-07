iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Decreased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $69.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

